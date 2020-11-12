Security forces redeployed to monitor lockdown compliance — PSD

AMMAN — Security forces have been redeployed across the Kingdom to carry out the second phase of a plan to monitor the implementation of the full lockdown, following the announcement of the preliminary results of the 19th parliamentary elections.

A Public Security Directorate (PSD) spokesperson on Wednesday said that the security forces will address any violation of laws and instructions.

The spokesperson said that the police will monitor social media platforms to investigate violations and take action, calling on the public to abide by the law for their own protection, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The spokesperson said that the police are investigating videos on social media showing celebrations, assemblies, and festive firing after the voting hours ended and the counting began.

The PSD said that special investigation teams have been assigned to follow up on and authenticate the videos, their locations, and the people who appeared in them to arrest them and take the appropriate legal measures.