Schools shut for 2 days due to adverse weather forecast

By JT - Feb 16,2021 - Last updated at Feb 16,2021

AMMAN — Education Minister Tayseer Nuaimi on Tuesday decided to suspend schools across the Kingdom on Wednesday and Thursday due to expected inclement weather conditions. Nuaimi also ordered schools to shift to online education, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

 

