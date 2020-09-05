Schools with confirmed virus cases switch to remote education

AMMAN — The Education Ministry on Thursday evening posted announcements on switching to remote education at the Ain Al Bustan school in Ajloun and Oqba Bin Nafe’ School in Zarqa for 14 days after a number of teachers tested positive at the two schools.

The Education Ministry would coordinate with the Health Ministry to collect samples from teachers and students who were in contact with the COVID-19 positive teachers, according to the announcement.

Education in Zarqa for “only the afternoon period” would be suspended, while the morning period will resume normally, the statement added.

Meanwhile, students will return to distance learning as of Sunday and for 14 school days, taking their lessons through the Darsak platform and designated TV channels.

The ministry also said on Friday evening that education in Al Karama Secondary School for Girls in south Shoneh will become remote as well as in Al Baq’a Secondary School for Boys in Ain Al Basha district, after the schools registered one infection each.

This was followed by another announcement around an hour later; announcing that education will become remote in Ain Al Basha Secondary School for Girls after a student also tested positive there, according to the Education Ministry.

Commenting on the announcements on the ministry’s official Facebook page, Om Mansour Tariq wrote: “Distance learning should be adopted once more before it is too late, or another option would be given for families that want their children to learn remotely or attend school physically.”

She added: “The way things are now will not work out as many families will be impacted and many buildings will get isolated. Things need to be calculated properly.”

Mohammad Alomari commented: “Currently, students should stay home because of the hot weather rather than the virus, as most schools have no air conditioning and students are wearing facemasks all the time.”

Talal Mashal wrote: “There is clear confusion and the policy of taking decisions seems to cater to business and capital owners, with no consideration for people whatsoever.”