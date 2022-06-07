Saudi embassy, KHCC sign agreement for treating Syrian refugee patients

By JT - Jun 07,2022 - Last updated at Jun 07,2022

AMMAN — The Saudi embassy in Jordan on Tuesday signed an agreement for treating Syrian refugee patients in Jordan in cooperation with the King Hussein Cancer Centre (KHCC), the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The agreement, with a value amounting to $1.33 million, was signed by Saudi Ambassador to Jordan Nayef Sudairi.

It aims to treat the increasing numbers of Syrian refugees diagnosed with cancer, who are unable to cover the costs of treatment.

The signing was attended by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) Assistant Supervisor General for Operations and Programmes Ahmad Baiz, Director of the Branches Department at KSrelief Mubarak Dossari, and KSrelief Director in Jordan Saud Hazeem.

As for the Jordanian side, KHCC Director Nisreen Qatamesh attended the ceremony.