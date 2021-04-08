Safadi, UN envoy discuss means to realise political solution to Syrian crisis

AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and UN Special Envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen on Wednesday stressed the importance of intensifying efforts to realise a political solution to the Syrian crisis.

Talks over the phone, stressed the necessity of a political solution that is accepted by the Syrian people, maintains Syria’s unity and territorial integrity, uproots terrorism and restores peace and stability, as well as ends foreign interference in Syria’s internal affairs, and creates a conducive environment for the voluntary return of refugees, the Jordan News Agency, Petra reported.

Safadi emphasised the Kingdom’s support for the UN’s role and efforts towards reaching a political solution in Syria, in line with UN Resolution 2254, as well as pushing Syrian sides towards progress in the political process along the track of the constitutional committee meetings.

"While we are seeking progress towards a political solution, practical steps must be taken to improve Syrians living conditions in Syrian regions, including southern Syria, which will serve the country’s stability," Safadi said.

Calling on the international community to assume its responsibilities towards Syrian refugees, the top diplomat also highlighted the need of providing support for host communities, especially amid the unprecedented conditions caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Safadi also drew attention to build on what was agreed upon at the 5th Brussels Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region, held last month, calling for scaling up efforts to access pledges and financial assistance made for refugees and host countries.

The two sides agreed to maintain coordination and consultation to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis and ensure the necessary support to Syrian refugees in Jordan and host communities.