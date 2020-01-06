Safadi talks region with Indian, Canadian foreign ministers

AMMAN — Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi on Monday discussed tension in the Arab Gulf region with Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar during a phone call, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The two ministers stressed the danger of continued escalation and the need to halt it in order to preserve regional security and stability, the statement said.

Safadi and Jaishankar also stressed the importance of Iraq's security and stability, agreeing that dialogue is the way to resolve the crisis, which will have difficult security and economic consequences that will threaten regional and international security and peace.

The two sides also reviewed the development of bilateral relations and stressed both countries' interest in increasing economic cooperation and coordination.

Also on Monday, Safadi received a phone call from Canadian Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne, during which they exchanged views on regional tension.

The two ministers highlighted the necessity of joining efforts to reduce tension through diplomatic means and spare the region the consequences of escalation.

They stressed that protecting Iraq’s security and stability is necessary to protect regional and international security and to prevent the return of terrorist forces from rebuilding their capabilities.

The top diplomats stressed the need for maintaining unity within the global coalition against international terrorism, which remains a security and ideological threat.

Safadi and Champagne agreed to continue coordinating efforts to overcome regional crises and achieve security and stability, stressing the strength of bilateral relations.