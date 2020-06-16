Safadi talks pandemic fallout, regional issues with Kenyan, Afghan officials

AMMAN — Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi on Monday discussed boosting cooperation and solidarity in facing the coronavirus pandemic and its repercussions in a meeting with Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Raychelle Omamo that also covered regional issues, particularly the Palestinian issue.

During a phone conversation, Safadi and Omamo affirmed their common interest in cementing bilateral relations, which have witnessed a renewal in recent years, led by His Majesty King Abdullah and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The ministers stressed the need to build on the outcomes of a phone call on Thursday between His Majesty and President Kenyatta, during which the leaders agreed on the importance of advancing relations in all fields, especially cooperation in combatting the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

They also pledged to continue cooperating and coordinating to combat terrorism and noted the importance of the Aqaba meetings launched by His Majesty as a forum to institutionalise collective action to combat terrorism.

Safadi also pointed to the "unprecedented danger" posed to peace prospects by Israel's implementation of its decision to annex occupied Palestinian lands, urging the international community to take a "clear and effective stance" that rejects annexation as a violation of international law and a threat to chances for regional peace.

The ministers agreed to hold the meetings of joint committees "as soon as possible" to follow up on the implementation of signed agreements and the necessary steps to activate trade and economic relations, Petra reported.

In a separate phone call with Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar on Monday, Safadi welcomed the Afghan government's efforts to achieve peace and condemned the terrorist attacks that took place in the country in the past months.

Safadi said that Jordan supports "all efforts" to defeat terrorism, restore security and stability and achieve peace in Afghanistan.

The two officials also discussed prospects of cooperation between the two countries to deal with the economic and health fallout from the pandemic, as well as coordination between the two countries' medical, health, educational and pharmaceutical sectors.

Atmar expressed appreciation for Jordan's support for the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the positions and practical steps it has taken to support peace in the country.

The two ministers agreed to continue communication and coordination on issues of mutual interest, both bilaterally and within the framework of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Petra said.