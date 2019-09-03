Safadi reviews Yemen developments with UN envoy

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths on Tuesday discussed the latest developments in efforts aimed at ending the crisis in Yemen through a political solution that can restore security and stability to the country.

Griffiths acquainted Safadi with the UN mission’s efforts to end the crisis, with Safadi expressing Jordan’s appreciation for the UN efforts and the role of the Amman-based mission, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The minister highlighted the importance of intensifying efforts to end the crisis, in which human repercussions are increasing, through a political solution based on relevant references, stressing the need to apply the Stockholm and Hodeida agreements to reach a political solution that can end the suffering of the Yemini people.

Safadi and Griffiths agreed on the importance of resolving the dispute and ending escalations in Aden through the dialogue process called for by Saudi Arabia, with the minister stressing the Kingdom’s support of the Saudi initiative that aims at stopping escalation in Yemen.

The minister highlighted the significance of moving quickly and effectively to end tensions in Aden through dialogue and to end the entire Yemini crisis, noting that the ongoing conflict will only lead to more suffering and destruction.

He also voiced the Kingdom’s condemnation of targeting Saudi Arabia, reiterating that the security of Riyadh and Abu Dhabi is part of Amman’s security and stressing Jordan’s solidarity with Arab countries’ efforts aimed at safeguarding their security.

For his part, Griffiths expressed appreciation for Jordan for hosting the UN mission for Yemen and for the support and assistance Amman offers to the mission.