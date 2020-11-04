Safadi reiterates Jordan’s condemnation of terrorism 

AMMAN — Terrorism is a common enemy that has no relation to any culture or religion and surely is not related to Islam and its values of peace, love and respecting others, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Tuesday.

Speaking during the 2020 Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe Mediterranean Conference, Safadi stressed that defeating terrorism will not be realised merely through military and security procedures, but also via “exposing its creed, uprooting the hate speech it feeds on and enhancing the culture of respecting others and shared values”.

During the virtual event, the minister stressed that defeating terrorism and its creed also requires changing the environments of despair, injustice, ignorance and occupation that terror feeds on, according to a ministry statement.

He also expressed the Kingdom’s condolences over the victims of the terrorist attack in Vienna on Monday and wished the injured a speedy recovery, stressing Jordan’s condemnation of this terror crime and all forms of terrorism.

Jordan remains committed to working with the international community in fighting terrorism and hate speech, Safadi said, noting that the Kingdom was among the first countries to support initiatives concerned with enhancing interfaith dialogue, harmony and respect for others.

He also highlighted the importance of cooperation in facing joint challenges and enhancing security through a comprehensive approach that adopts enhancing good governance, equality and women’s role, in addition to providing hope and opportunities and ending injustice, occupation and oppression.

Meanwhile, the deputy premier said that solidarity in the fight against COVID-19 and enhancing joint action are the best means to deal with the pandemic and its repercussions.

He also reiterated the significance of the organisation and the affiliated Mediterranean group in boosting joint action and realising security with its comprehensive concept.

Safadi also congratulated Sweden for chairing the organisation in 2021, expressing aspiration to work with Stockholm under the framework of “solid partnership” between the two kingdoms, praising the efforts of Albania during its presidency term of the organisation and congratulating Poland for assuming the rotating presidency of the Mediterranean group, the statement said.

Foreign ministers of Sweden, Spain, Morocco, Greece, Finland, Cyprus and Malta took part in the event that also saw the participation of representatives of member states of the organisation and the Mediterranean group.