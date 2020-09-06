Safadi, PLO’s Erekat discuss Mideast peace prospects

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Sunday met Secretary of the Central Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation Saeb Erekat and discussed latest developments in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

The two sides went over efforts exerted towards opening a "real horizon" to resolve the conflict on the basis of the two-state solution in accordance with the approved references, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

During the consultative meeting, the two sides reiterated that a just, lasting and comprehensive peace, “a strategic choice”, is achieved through the two-state solution that guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the pre-1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on international law, international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab peace initiative, as well as the principle of "land for peace".

Safadi and Erekat also stressed the necessity of stopping all illegal Israeli measures, notably the annexation of land and the construction and expansion of settlements, which undermine the two-state solution and all peace opportunities.

Erekat, for his part, valued the Kingdom's “firm” stances, lauding His Majesty King Abdullah's supportive role to the Palestinians' legitimate rights, mainly, freedom and statehood on their national land.

He also reaffirmed the importance of the Hashemite Custodianship of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, highlighting the Kingdom’s role in maintaining the holy city’s Arab identity and its historical and legal status quo.

Safadi and Erekat affirmed ongoing coordination and consultation, as per the directives of the two leaderships.