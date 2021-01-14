You are here
Safadi, Oman counterpart talk ties, region
By JT - Jan 14,2021 - Last updated at Jan 14,2021
AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, in a phone call on Thursday, discussed bolstering bilateral ties with Badr Busaidi, Oman's Foreign Minister.
The ministers stressed expanding cooperation in a number of sectors to further the “brotherly relations fostered by His Majesty King Abdullah and his brother Sultan Haitham”, according to a Foreign Ministry’s statement.
Talks also went over regional developments, primarily focusing on taking joint action to serve pan-Arab interests, ensure peace and stability and resolve regional issues, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause according to the two-state solution which comes in accordance with the international law and the Arab Peace Initiative.
Related Articles
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Jan 14, 2021
Jan 14, 2021
Jan 14, 2021
Jan 14, 2021
Jan 14, 2021
Jan 14, 2021
Opinion
Jan 13, 2021
Jan 13, 2021
Jan 13, 2021
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment