Safadi meets with US officials over Syria

AMMAN — Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi on Monday met with US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey and Deputy Assistant Secretary and Special Envoy for Syria Joel Rayburn, who visited the Kingdom as part of a regional tour.

Safadi discussed with Jeffrey and the accompanying delegation developments in the Syrian crisis and efforts to find a political solution to the conflict, a ministry statement said.

Safadi stressed the need to upscale endeavours to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis that safeguards the country's unity, and is accepted by the Syrians and in line with UN Resolution 2254 as well as the Geneva process understandings.

Talks touched on the issue of Syrian refugees, with Safadi briefing the US delegation on the “huge burdens Jordan had to bear as a host of 1.3 million Syrians”, urging the international community to shoulder its responsibility towards the refugees and stressing that Jordan encourages voluntary return of Syrian refugees to their country.

Safadi and the US delegation also discussed the latest developments in the war on terrorism, and the two sides agreed on the need to continue working within the international coalition to defeat terrorist groups.