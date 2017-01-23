You are here

Home » Local » Safadi to meet Lavrov in Moscow today

Safadi to meet Lavrov in Moscow today

By JT - Jan 23,2017 - Last updated at Jan 23,2017

AMMAN — Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi is scheduled to meet on Tuesday with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Talks are expected to cover bilateral ties, the Syrian crisis, the Palestinian cause and other regional developments.

The meeting comes as Syrian rebels started peace negotiations with the government of President Bashar Al Assad, backed by key players Russia, Turkey and Iran.

up
3 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
12 + 0 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Opinion

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.