Safadi to meet Lavrov in Moscow today
By JT - Jan 23,2017 - Last updated at Jan 23,2017
AMMAN — Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi is scheduled to meet on Tuesday with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Talks are expected to cover bilateral ties, the Syrian crisis, the Palestinian cause and other regional developments.
The meeting comes as Syrian rebels started peace negotiations with the government of President Bashar Al Assad, backed by key players Russia, Turkey and Iran.
