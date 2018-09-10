Safadi, Lavrov discuss Syria developments, peace process

AMMAN — Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Sunday discussed the recent developments in the region, especially those related to the efforts of finding a political solution to the Syrian crisis, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The two officials stressed continued cooperation and coordination for the envisioned solution, "based on the UN Security Council Resolution 2254".

In addition, the ministers went over the Syrian refugee crisis, stressing their support for the voluntary return of the refugees to their home.

Safadi and Lavrov also discussed efforts to break the deadlock in the peace process which should lead to solving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of the two-state solution.

The top diplomats also voiced keenness on continued improvement of the bilateral relations "on solid foundations of openness and trust".