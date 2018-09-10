You are here
Safadi, Lavrov discuss Syria developments, peace process
By JT - Sep 10,2018 - Last updated at Sep 10,2018
AMMAN — Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Sunday discussed the recent developments in the region, especially those related to the efforts of finding a political solution to the Syrian crisis, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.
The two officials stressed continued cooperation and coordination for the envisioned solution, "based on the UN Security Council Resolution 2254".
In addition, the ministers went over the Syrian refugee crisis, stressing their support for the voluntary return of the refugees to their home.
Safadi and Lavrov also discussed efforts to break the deadlock in the peace process which should lead to solving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of the two-state solution.
The top diplomats also voiced keenness on continued improvement of the bilateral relations "on solid foundations of openness and trust".
Related Articles
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Opinion
Sep 09, 2018
Sep 09, 2018
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment