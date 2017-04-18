Safadi, Jaafari reiterate ‘strong’ Amman-Baghdad ties

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Sunday discussed with his Iraqi counterpart Ibrahim Al Jaafari an incident in which some Jordanians allegedly committed “individual acts” deemed offensive to Iraqi political figures, according to a statement from the Iraqi foreign ministry.

Speaking by phone, the two ministers stressed Jordan and Iraq’s interest to boost bilateral relations. Safadi noted that the suspects were detained and will be tried in accordance with the law, which prohibits offending neighbouring and friendly countries and their leaders, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Safadi and Jaafari said that the relations between Amman and Baghdad are stronger than the individual acts, while the Iraqi foreign minister stressed that Baghdad also values its relations with Jordan.

Local news outlets reported that some individuals in Mafraq gathered on Saturday and criticised prominent Iraqi political figures, including former Iraqi prime minister Nouri Al Maliki.

The Iraqi government subsequently sent a letter of protest to the Jordanian chargé d’affaires in Baghdad.

Iraqi Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmad Jamal said the ministry decided to summon the Jordanian chargé d’affaires in Baghdad in light of the incident, according to the local news outlets.