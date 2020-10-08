Safadi, Irish FM talk ties, region

AMMAN — Foreign Minister in the caretaker government Ayman Safadi on Thursday received a phone call from Irish Foreign Minister and Minister of Defence Simon Coveney, during which they discussed means to enhance bilateral ties and the latest regional developments.

The two ministers highlighted the need to continue enhancing cooperation and coordination in all fields, voicing solidarity in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and facing its repercussions, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Updates pertaining to the Palestinian cause topped discussions covering regional issues. The two diplomats called for intensifying efforts aimed at resuming “serious and effective” negotiations to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict based on the two-state solution according to international law and relevant references, the statement said.

Safadi praised the Irish stance supporting efforts aimed at realising peace based on the two-state solution and the efforts made by Ireland under the EU umbrella and at relevant bilateral and international events.

Both ministers also agreed to continue consultation and coordination and hold a meeting at the earliest to follow up on efforts boosting cooperation and developing Jordanian-Irish relations in all fields.