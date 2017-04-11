Safadi discusses Syrian crisis on G-7 sidelines

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Tuesday participated in the meeting of countries with similar stances on Syria, held on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the meeting, Safadi stressed the necessity of focusing all efforts on a political solution to the Syrian crisis, based on the Geneva I outcomes and and UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

He reiterated that there is no military solution to the crisis, and that the main goal is for the peace process to be implemented in a way accepted by all components of the Syrian people.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Safadi met with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to discuss the latest developments of the crisis, in addition to bilateral ties.

The minister later met with his Emirati counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to discuss the latest updates of the Syrian crisis, in addition to regional developments. The two men also reviewed ways to enhance bilateral relations in all fields.