Safadi discusses regional security with OSCE official

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Secretary General Thomas Greminger on Wednesday discussed ways of expanding cooperation between Jordan and the organisation.

During the meeting, Safadi and Greminger went over the latest regional developments and their implications for Jordan as well as updates in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Safadi stressed the importance of unifying efforts to achieve regional security, stability, peace and communication to reach political solutions to ongoing crises.

The minister reaffirmed the centrality of the Palestinian cause, stressing that a two-state solution is the only way to resolve the conflict and create comprehensive peace.

Safadi urged the international community to continue abiding by its commitment to Syrian refugees, warning of the risks posed by a reduction of support to refugees and host countries.

He pointed to the importance of providing the Kingdom with sufficient support as it attempts to meet the demands of 1.3 million Syrians, 90 per cent of whom reside outside refugee camps.

For his part, Greminger lauded the “great humanitarian role” Jordan plays towards Syrian refugees.

The OSCE is one of the largest regional security organisations in the world, comprising 57 member states. Jordan has been an effective OSCE member since joining the organisation in 1998.

Also on Wednesday, Safadi received a delegation from Americans for Peace Now and briefed them on the latest developments in the Palestinian cause and challenges to achieving comprehensive regional peace.

During his meeting with the delegation, Safadi highlighted that permanent and comprehensive peace is an “Arab strategic decision”, which can only be achieved through a two-state solution that guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital, living securely and peacefully alongside an Israeli state, in accordance with international legitimacy decisions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

Members of the visiting delegation, which stands by a two-state solution, lauded Jordan’s part in achieving regional security and stability, as well as its humanitarian role in hosting Syrian refugees.

The minister affirmed the strength of the constantly developing Jordanian-US relations.

Later in the day, Safadi and his German counterpart Heiko Maas discussed over the phone ways to develop bilateral relations in addition to the latest regional developments, according to the Foreign Ministry.

The two ministers exchanged perspectives on regional developments and efforts to overcome crises, reaffirming continued coordination as part of the dialogue framework strategy adopted by Jordan and Germany.