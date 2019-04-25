Safadi discusses regional issues with US senators

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Thursday met with US Senators Mitt Romney (Utah-R) and Chris Murphy (Connecticut-D), who are on a tour of the region.

Safadi affirmed the strategic relations between the Kingdom and the US, expressing his appreciation for the US’ support to Jordan.

The minister also updated the senators on the latest regional developments, focusing on those pertaining to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the Syrian crisis.

The top diplomat also discussed with the US senators the Kingdom's stances on the most notable of regional issues, a Foreign Ministry statement said.

The senators commended His Majesty King Abdullah’s efforts in establishing peace in the region and the Kingdom’s role in sustaining peace and stability, the statement said.

Romney and Murphy stressed the necessity of enhancing Jordanian-US relations on all levels, according to the statement.