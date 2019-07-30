Safadi discusses cooperation with UN to achieve SDGs

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Administrator Achim Steiner on Tuesday discussed means to enhance partnership between the Kingdom and UN organisations, mainly the UNDP, and to perpetuate cooperation to realise the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Safadi and Steiner reviewed the regional developments and their repercussions in development programmes and the exerted efforts to meet the growing needs of Syrian refugees, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The minister acquainted the UN official with the pressures the Kingdom is facing as a result of hosting more than 1.3 million Syrian refugees, reiterating the importance for the international community to make exceptional steps to mitigate the extraordinary circumstances facing Jordan as a result of bearing the repercussions of the Syrian refugee influx.

In this regard, Safadi called for UN programmes addressing the refugee crisis to contribute to helping local communities in facing pressures resulting from the influx.

The minister also stressed the Kingdom’s commitment to realising SDGs 2030, with Safadi and Steiner agreeing to sustain coordination related to supporting local communities and UNDP programmes.

For his part, Steiner praised the Kingdom’s efforts towards refugees and its role in enhancing regional security and stability, according to the statement.

He also voiced the UNDP’s keenness on further enhancing cooperation with the Kingdom.