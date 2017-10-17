You are here
Safadi congratulates Sudan on US sanction lift
By JT - Oct 17,2017 - Last updated at Oct 17,2017
AMMAN — Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi on Tuesday telephoned his Sudanese counterpart Ibrahim Ghandour and conveyed the Kingdom’s congratulations to Sudan over the lifting of US economic sanctions against the Arab African country.
During the call, Safadi and Ghandour stressed both countries’ eagerness to take practical steps towards developing ties and ensuring cooperation in all fields, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Both ministers went over the wide scope available to develop relations between Amman and Khartoum, especially since both countries desire to achieve this through ways that can enhance economic, commercial, investment and political cooperation.
The foreign ministers also reviewed regional developments and agreed to continue communication aimed at boosting bilateral relations, in a way that serves mutual interests and goals.
