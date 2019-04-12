Safadi briefs Lower House Foreign Affairs Committee on regional developments

AMMAN — The Lower House’s Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday met with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi to discuss regional political developments.

Head of the committee MP Nidal Taani said that there had been large and accelerating political developments in the region, mainly related to the Palestinian issue, Jerusalem and the Syrian crisis, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the meeting, Safadi stressed that Jordan’s stances towards the Palestinian issue, which His Majesty King Abdullah has touched on during recent Arab and international events, remained unaltered.

The minister noted that the Palestinian issue has always been, and would continue to be, the Kingdom’s central cause, adding that Jordan was constantly coordinating with other countries to deal with developments in the Palestinian issue.

Safadi reiterated that the Kingdom does not yet know what the US will offer in the so-called “deal of the century”, adding that the entire world knows that Jordan has adopted the two-state solution as the only means of ending the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

As for Syria, the minister said that Jordan, since the outbreak of the crisis, has always called for a political solution and intensified efforts aimed at finding a solution to crisis, which could be accepted by all Syrians and maintain the unity of the country.

He added that the ministry was following up on the issue of Jordanian detainees in Syria, noting that there are 30 Jordanian detainees in Syria and only three of them have been released.