Safadi begins visit to US

AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Monday began his visit to the US where he will meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, senior administrative officials at the US State Department and the National Security Council, members of the House of Representatives and the Senate, as well as research organisations and centres.

During his meetings, Safadi will discuss a number of issues including bolstering strategic bilateral relations in various fields, focusing on the new memorandum of understanding that the two countries are working on, as the current memorandum ends at the end of September 2022, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The new memorandum represents the framework governing providing aid, which reached $1.6 billion last year.

Safadi will also discuss, during his visit to Washington, regional issues of common interest, foremost of which are efforts to resolve the Palestinian issue and achieve just peace on the basis of the two-state solution, as well as efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis.