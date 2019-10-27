Ryanair, easyJet resume flights to Aqaba

You are here

By JT - Oct 27,2019 - Last updated at Oct 27,2019

AMMAN — Low-cost airlines easyJet and Ryanair have resumed their regular flights from European cities to the King Hussein International Airport in Aqaba, according to a Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) announcement on Sunday.

The board, in cooperation with the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority and the Aqaba Airports Company, was scheduled to welcome easyJet’s first flight arriving from Milan Malpensa Airport to the King Hussein International Airport on Sunday night,  Director General of the JTB Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat noted in a JTB statement.

The director general said that there will be several flights coming from London, Berlin, Venice, Milan and Vienna to Aqaba via easyJet.

He also said that a Ryanair flight is scheduled to take off from Milan and land at Aqaba airport on Wednesday, noting that Ryanair airlines will continue operating four main direct flights from Athens, Sofia, Rome and Cologne twice a week, in addition to inaugurating this new route from Milan.

In the statement, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Majd Shweikeh was quoted as saying that the easyJet and Ryanair flights will “positively reflect” on the tourism and commercial sectors and contribute to an increased number of tourists to the Kingdom of different European nationalities.

