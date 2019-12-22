Russia wants solution to Rukban camp

AMMAN — Moscow is working closely with Jordan on resolving the issue of the Rukban camp near the Syrian-Jordanian border, Russian Ambassador to Jordan Gleb Desyatnikov said on Sunday.

Desyatnikov added that Russia supports all efforts seeking to restore security and stability to Syria, especially in the southern regions on the borders with Jordan, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Located in the no-man’s land at the border of Jordan, Syria and Iraq near Al Tanf US base, Rukban camp was estimated to accommodate some 36,000 displaced Syrians before the reported departures. The US has described the camp as “one of Syria’s most challenging places to reach”.

During a meeting with Senate President Faisal Fayez, Desyatnikov also said that Russia supports Jordan's custodianship over Jerusalem's Islamic and Christian holy sites, adding that Moscow opposes relocation of foreign embassies to the holy city and is against all Israeli unilateral measures in Jerusalem and the Jordan Valley, according to Petra.

The ambassador described the Moscow-Amman relations as “deep-rooted”, unveiling a visit soon by Russian businesspeople to Jordan to explore cooperation and participate in the Jordan Agricultural Fair, according to Petra.

For his part, Fayez commended the advanced Jordanian-Russian relations, saying that the two countries see eye-to-eye on a number of regional and international issues, including Syria and Palestine, according to Petra.