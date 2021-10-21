Royal initiatives: Issawi checks on public parks after renovation

Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi opens Zaha Cultural Centre and a public park, which were renovated upon Royal directives, in the Tareq area of Amman on Thursday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi on Thursday opened Zaha Cultural Centre and a public park in the Tareq area in Amman that underwent renovation works following Royal directives.

He also checked on several parks that His Majesty King Abdullah directed stakeholders to renovate.

The projects included 10 other public parks in several areas of Amman, where these parks, under Royal initiatives, were developed and provided with high quality playground materials and fixtures, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Issawi, who is also head of the follow-up committee for the implementation of Royal initiatives, in the presence of Amman Mayor Yousef Shawarbeh and Director of Zaha Cultural Centres Rania Sbeih, opened a branch of the centre in Tareq on a seven-dunum plot of land to serve residents and children.

Issawi also checked on Salahuddin Park in the Zahran area, which was established on a 10-dunum plot of land to serve the residents of Zahran, Abdali and Wadi Al Seer areas. The Royal Court chief also visited Al Diyar Park in Abdoun after it underwent renovation works.

Issawi’s tour also included Amman National Park that was established in 1985 over an area of 1,418 dunums, and the King of Bahrain Forest Park that was established in 2002 on a 1,487-dunums plot of land.

In remarks to Petra, Issawi said that Royal initiatives, which are launched with His Majesty King Abdullah’s directives during his field visits across the Kingdom, focus on meeting the needs of targeted categories and providing them with qualitative services, including public parks.

Shawarbeh said that Royal initiatives that are implemented in cooperation with the Greater Amman Municipality aim to develop the level of services provided in local communities and improve the infrastructure.

Sbeih said that the centre in Tareq area is concerned with offering some 65 training programmes on basic and technological skills in various fields with the aim to empower children and youth and develop their innovative skills.