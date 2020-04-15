Royal directives: PM forms advisory council for economic recovery

AMMAN — Following His Majesty King Abdullah’s directives, Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Omar Razzaz on Wednesday decided to form an advisory council for economic policies with the chairmanship of the prime minister and the membership of several ministers, representatives of the private sector and economists.

The council will offer opinions and advice on all matters presented by the prime minister related to the economy, including counsel on developing a comprehensive vision for the recovery of the national economy in the medium and long terms, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The vision will take into consideration the macro- and the micro-economy, in addition to sectoral and supporting policies on various economic issues in light of the crisis witnessed by global and local economies.

The council will also be responsible for post-coronavirus planning, via suggesting economic programmes and policies that can help overcome economic hardships and repercussions and utilise opportunities. It will also refer recommendations to the Council of Ministers to take proper decisions in a way that can enrich the executive decision-making process.

Experts and specialists from relevant sectors will also be called on to attend discussions and offer their opinions and perspectives.