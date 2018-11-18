Royal Decree restructures KAFD’s board of trustees

AMMAN— A Royal Decree was issued on Thursday, restructuring the Board of Trustees of the King Abdullah Fund for Development (KAFD) for the next two years as of September 15, according to a Royal Court statement.

Under the chairmanship of Alaa Aref Batayneh, members of the newly appointed board are Nidal Qatameen, Yarob Qudah, Haifa Najjar, Omar Jazi, Abdelfattah Kayed and Nour Khreis.

KAFD was established by a Royal Decree in 2001 as an NGO to support the local community by driving human and infrastructure development.

The fund works to further develop key sectors in Jordan and improve local standards of living for all segments of the community, through initiatives targeting individuals as well as the public, private and civil society sectors, according to its website.