Royal Decree calls for holding parliamentary elections in accordance with law
By JT - Jul 29,2020 - Last updated at Jul 29,2020
AMMAN - A Royal Decree was issued on Wednesday, calling for holding elections for the House of Representatives, in accordance with the law.
