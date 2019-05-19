Royal Decree approves new ministries’ by-laws, administrative structures

By JT - May 19,2019 - Last updated at May 19,2019

AMMAN — A Royal Decree was issued on Saturday approving the local administration and digital economy and entrepreneurship ministries’ by-laws, according to a Royal Court statement.

Another Royal Decree was issued approving the administrative structures of the new ministries, according to the statement.

The decrees assign the tasks, responsibilities and authorities of the municipal affairs minister, for the year 2019, to the local administration minister and those of the ICT minister to the minister of digital economy and entrepreneurship.

Regulations pertaining to the new ministries organise the administrative roles and authorities of its employees and the relationship between their units and departments, as well as the means and channels of communication, the statement explained.

On May 9, a Royal Decree was issued approving a ministerial reshuffle under Prime Minister Omar Razzaz, featuring the inception of the two new ministries.

Ministers Walid Masri and Muthana Gharaibeh were appointed as ministers of local administration and digital economy and entrepreneurship, respectively.

Notably, this is the third reshuffle since Razzaz took office in July last year.