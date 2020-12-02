You are here

Home » Local » Royal Decree appoints Mubaideen as interior minister

Royal Decree appoints Mubaideen as interior minister

By JT - Dec 02,2020 - Last updated at Dec 02,2020

AMMAN — A Royal Decree was issued on Wednesday, based on the recommendation of Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, approving the appointment of Samir Mubaideen as Minister of Interior.

 

Mubaideen was sworn in before His Majesty King Abdullah, according to a Royal Court statement.

Prime Minister Khasawneh and Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi attended the swearing-in.

A Royal Decree had been issued in November, accepting the resignation of Tawfiq Halalmeh from his position as interior minister as of 12 November 2020.

 

up
2 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
3 + 13 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.