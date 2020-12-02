Royal Decree appoints Mubaideen as interior minister

By JT - Dec 02,2020 - Last updated at Dec 02,2020

AMMAN — A Royal Decree was issued on Wednesday, based on the recommendation of Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, approving the appointment of Samir Mubaideen as Minister of Interior.

Mubaideen was sworn in before His Majesty King Abdullah, according to a Royal Court statement.

Prime Minister Khasawneh and Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi attended the swearing-in.

A Royal Decree had been issued in November, accepting the resignation of Tawfiq Halalmeh from his position as interior minister as of 12 November 2020.