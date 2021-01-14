Royal Decree appoints Ahmad Khalaileh as Royal Hashemite Court imam

By JT - Jan 14,2021 - Last updated at Jan 14,2021

AMMAN — A Royal Decree has been issued, appointing Ahmad Khalaileh as Royal Hashemite Court imam, as of January 17, 2021.

Another Royal Decree was issued, accepting the resignation of Ghaleb Rababah from his position as RHC imam, as of January 17, 2021, according to a Royal Court statement.