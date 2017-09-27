RJ to temporarily suspend flights to Erbil, Sulaymaniyah

AMMAN — The Royal Jordanian Airlines (RJ) will temporarily suspend its flights to Erbil and Sulaymaniyah, in northern Iraq, starting with 6pm (Amman local time) on Friday, September 29, 2017.

The airline’s decision came after a request from the Iraqi authorities to all airlines flying to Erbil and Sulaymaniyah to stop operating all flights to these two cities starting with the above-mentioned date until further notice, an RJ statement said.

RJ operates 10 weekly flights to Erbil and three weekly flights to Sulaymaniyah. It runs 15 weekly flights to Baghdad and six to Basra.