RJ launches airport chauffeur service

AMMAN — Royal Jordanian (RJ) on Thursday launched "RJ Chauffeur", a limousine service that allows travellers to book both their RJ ticket and their ride to and from Queen Alia International Airport at "competitive prices", the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported, citing an RJ statement.

The statement said that RJ passengers can book their air ticket and their car ride from/to the airport through the RJ website, the RJ call centre and any RJ sales office. "RJ Chauffeur Service is the ideal choice for passengers arriving to or travelling from Amman," according to the statement. The company said the new service is designed to offer a hassle-free experience and comes with an added bonus: A complimentary Wi-Fi connection during the ride.

RJ Chief Commercial Officer Karime Makhlouf said: "At RJ, we are aiming to be the airline of choice, and offer convenient and trusted services to our guests at affordable prices. We initiated the RJ Chauffeur Service to make it easier for our passengers to book their air and land transportation from one point of sale”. He added that RJ Chauffeur Service is run by highly trained and professional drivers who speak Arabic and English to cater to most nationalities.

Customers can book their ride 48 hours prior to their departure from or arrival to Amman through rj.com, RJ mobile application, worldwide RJ sales offices in Jordan and outstations or through the airline call centre: +962 6 5100000.