Retired intelligence officer gunned down

AMMAN — Police in Madaba are still hunting for the killer of retired intelligence general, a security officer said.

The victim, identified as retired Maj. Gen. Habes Hanini, had reportedly served as the head of the anti-terrorism unit at the General Intelligence Department,.

He was gunned down while walking in a street in Madaba earlier in the day by a man said to be of Salafist takfiri ideology. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival, according to the official source.

Police Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi told The Jordan Times that investigations into the incident were ongoing, denying as baseless reports that a suspect had been was arrested.

“We are investigating the incident and following up on every lead. We will notify the public about the latest developments regarding this shooting incident,” Sartawi said.

Also Tuesday, police in Aqaba were searching for a man who shot and killed his son earlier in the day, Sartawi said.

The suspect reportedly opened fire at his son “killing him instantly then fleeing”.

“The two had a heated argument almost a week before the incident and most probably this was the cause,” Sartawi added.

The police spokesperson said investigations were under way and “we issued an all-points bulletin to our units with the description of the father in Aqaba and the surrounding governorates”.