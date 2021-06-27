Restaurant sector gains steam — association

AMMAN — The bustling restaurant scene has strongly returned in the Kingdom as the sector’s position almost improved by 90 per cent, according to Omar Awwad, president of the Jordan Association for Restaurants and Sweet Shops Owners.

“We cannot deny that things are going pretty well,” Awwad told The Jordan Times on Saturday, who added that he is optimistic that this situation will continue even after summer ends.

“Consumer demand has significantly rebounded, especially that it is summertime and many expatriates have returned home,” he said.

Sales are going up and dine-in, delivery and takeaway restaurants are all working quite well, according to Awwad.

The restaurants’ performance is usually like this until the end of October, Awwad said, adding that most of the restaurants have enhanced their delivery capabilities amid the ongoing global situation.

“When the pandemic first started we had our loyal customers coming, but the situation was really challenging and hard,” Muath Nuh, owner of a restaurant, told The Jordan Times over the phone.

Purchasing power has increased since three months, said Nuh, who expressed hope that the situation would remain the same.