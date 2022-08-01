Regional workshop held on developing training for job seekers

Participants pose for a group photo during a recent regional workshop organised by the Business Development Centre, in cooperation with the National Agricultural Research Centre (Photo courtesy of BDC)

AMMAN — The Business Development Centre (BDC), in cooperation with the National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC), organised a regional workshop for the Cluster project that seeks to raise the capabilities of job seekers.

The Cluster project aims to create a supportive environment for youth employment plans by providing youth who are not enrolled in education, employment, or training, according to a BDC statement.

The project supports youth, especially women aged between 18 and 30 years old, with employment skills in four sustainable economic sectors — blue economy, circular economy, green economy and sustainable agriculture — and promoting long-term partnerships between technical and vocational education and training institutions and the private sector, and raising the level of awareness of public authorities and policymakers.

The Cluster project is funded by the ENI CBC Med Programme, a European Union programme, and the project coordinator is the European Institute for the Mediterranean (IEMed) and is implemented through a group of partners from Italy, Cyprus, France, Jordan, Palestine and Tunisia, the statement said.

NARC Director General Nizar Haddad said: “The Cluster project’s workshop is concerned with the preparation of vocational training programmes and curricula for agricultural vocational training.”

BDC Director General Ghaleb Hijazi referred to the objectives of the regional workshop in reviewing the training curricula within various economic sectors, including the green economic sectors, and circular and blue economies, the statement said.

Karina Melkonian, project coordinator at IEMed, said: “The Cluster project is one of 16 capitalisation projects designed to build on the results of previous projects which is the first for ENI CBC Med programme… aimed at improving cooperation between the Mediterranean countries.