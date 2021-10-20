Red Sea water desalination plant to combat water crisis — senator, expert

AMMAN — Head of the Senate Agriculture and Water Committee, Senator Akef Zoubi, on Wednesday called for the establishment of a Red Sea water desalination plant. During a meeting with water expert Sa'ad Abu Hammour about the Kingdom’s water situation, discussions went over solutions to overcome the water crisis in Jordan.

The meeting covered the establishment of a Red Sea water desalination plant, the cost of desalination per cubic metre and the estimated cost of the project, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The cost of the seawater desalination project is estimated at nearly $2.5 to 3 billion to treat 300 million cubic metres per year, according to Abu Hammour.

Highlighting the importance of reducing water loss, the expert said that a one per cent reduction of drinking water loss could save one million cubic meters, which would provide a new water source and cut operational and capital cost by JD2 million.