Red Crescent Society, Red Cross to support Kingdom’s vaccination programme

The Ministry of Health signed a letter of intent with the Jordan Red Crescent Society and the International Committee of the Red Cross to provide logistic support for the Kingdom's COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Wednesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Ministry of Health on Wednesday signed a letter of intent with the Jordan Red Crescent Society (JRCS) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), meant to provide logistic support for the Kingdom's COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

The letter was signed by Minister of Health Feras Al Hawari, Head of the ICRC's mission in Jordan Sarah Avrillaud, Vice President of the JRCS Omar Abu Qura, Health Ministry's Secretary-General of Epidemiological Affairs Adel Al Balbisi and Coordinator of the ICRC's Health Department Kaspar Tashjian.

Under the letter, the ICRC will support the ministry's COVID-19 vaccination campaign by providing logistic support for mobile vaccination teams, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The logistic support includes measures to provide residents in remote areas access to the vaccine, such as offering mobile teams 30 rented cars, 30 electronic tablets and covering the cost of the vaccine cooling carriers.

The Health Minister highlighted the Kingdom's efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The minister noted that the Kingdom has managed to secure 17 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, stressing that this has contributed to containing the spread of the virus among citizens, refugees and residents in the Kingdom.