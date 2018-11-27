Razzaz urges coordination on human rights

AMMAN — Prime Minister Omar Razzaz on Tuesday called on all ministries and public departments to continue coordination with the government’s human rights coordinator at the Prime Ministry.

In a communiqué circulated to all public agencies, Razzaz stressed the necessity of cooperation with the human rights coordinator's office on procedures and work with civil society institutions related to legislation, policies and practices of the human rights system in Jordan, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He added that these measures contribute to incorporating efforts seeking to enhance the human rights situation in annual and periodic international, regional and local reports.

Razzaz's communiqué comes in the framework of the government's commitment to developing a comprehensive human rights system in Jordan and uniting efforts on a coordination mechanisms regarding human rights issues.