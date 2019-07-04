Razzaz, Sisi express keenness to boost coordination on joint challenges

AMMAN — Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Wednesday received Prime Minister Omar Razzaz, who conveyed His Majesty King Abdullah’s greetings to Sisi and wishes of further prosperity to the Egyptian people.

During talks at the Heliopolis Palace in Cairo, Razzaz reaffirmed the “deep-rooted, brotherly and strategic” ties between Jordan and Egypt and expressed keenness to boost them at all levels, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The premier also voiced keenness to continue coordination and consultation between the two countries in light of the “strong relations” between Amman and Cairo, in a way that contributes to addressing joint challenges facing the Arab nation.

For his part, Sisi conveyed his greetings to King Abdullah, praising the “solid brotherly relations” between the two countries at the official and popular levels.

The Egyptian president also stressed his eagerness to sustain cooperation and coordination between Egypt and Jordan to address Middle East intricacies and their repercussions on the two countries and the entire region.

Also on Wednesday, the prime minister, who holds the defence portfolio as well, met with Commander-in-Chief of the Egyptian Armed Forces and Minister of Defence and Military Production Gen. Mohamed Zaki over bilateral relations and means to enhance them, mainly at the military and defence fields, Petra added.

Talks during the meeting focused on issues of mutual interest, exchanging expertise and holding joint drills between the two countries’ armed forces.

Razzaz praised the “progress” of Egypt’s armed forces and its role in the fight against terrorism.

For his part, Zaki highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation and coordination between Cairo and Amman in defence and military areas, according to Petra.