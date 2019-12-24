Razzaz reaffirms government resolve to fight corruption, enhance transparency

AMMAN — No immunity for the corrupt, all officials can be subject to questioning, and the corrupt will be penalised, Prime Minister Omar Razzaz said on Monday.

Attending a ceremony marking International Anti-Corruption Day, Razzaz said that the government works hard to implement His Majesty King Abdullah's directives to fight corruption "relentlessly", the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the ceremony, organised by the Jordan Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission (JIACC), the premier said that the number of corruption cases that have been referred to court highlights the government's seriousness in dealing with the issue.

There is "no contradiction" between addressing corruption and attracting investments, especially since "true investors" seek investment in countries that fight corruption and adopt transparent practices, Razzaz said, stressing that such a policy protects the country's economy and political system.

He added that Audit Bureau and JIACC laws aim at enhancing the independence of these two institutions, noting that the government will grant the commission the authority to use various mechanisms to enhance its work, including e-investigations and others that are not offered by the Civil Service Bureau.

For his part, JIACC Chairman Muhannad Hijazi said that the commission adopts precautionary and proactive measures that have a "big impact" in preventing corruption cases.

Hijazi noted that the JIACC has retrieved more than JD350 million that was gained from corruption cases.

Since the beginning of the year, the commission has dealt with a total of 3,534 complaints and grievances.

Also speaking at the event, Chairman of the Jordan Investment Commission (JIC) Khalid Wazani said that investors' main goal is to achieve revenues that can be realised through integrity, transparency and the country's seriousness in seeking comprehensive reform, among others.

Wazani said that the JIC is interested in enhancing transparency and integrity to guarantee an investment-friendly environment, and facilitating all procedures for investors to establish projects in the Kingdom, according to a JIC statement.