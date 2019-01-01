Razzaz, French minister reaffirm war on terror

AMMAN — Prime Minister Omar Razzaz on Monday received French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly and her accompanying delegation.

Talks, attended by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Lt. Gen. Mahmoud Freihat and French Ambassador David Bertolotti, focused on bilateral ties and means of improving them, particularly in the fields of military, security, training and exchange of expertise, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Razzaz and Parly also discussed cooperation in defence industries, referring to possible collaboration between the King Abdullah Design and Development Bureau and the equivalent French institutions.

The two officials also discussed efforts to combat terrorism and the role of the global coalition against Daesh in that area, with both stressing that the fight against the extremist group must continue in Iraq and Syria until the terrorists are eradicated.

Razzaz pointed out that Jordan was among the first countries to contribute to the global fight against Daesh to guarantee the safety of its borders and people.

For her part, Parly stressed that her country is committed to the war on the terror group, commending the Kingdom’s role in that regard, according to Petra.