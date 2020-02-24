Qatar announces additional 10,000 jobs for Jordanians

AMMAN — Qatar has extended an offer of an additional 10,000 jobs for Jordanians in the Gulf state market, the Labour Ministry announced on Monday.

The new Qatari initiative to employ 10,000 Jordanians in Doha is an additional package to the previous 10,000 opportunities, 4,100 out of which were filled and 5,900 of which are still vacant, the ministry said.

After Qatar's new offer, 15,900 jobs are now available in Qatar.

The state-run Qatar News Agency also wrote on Twitter that Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani announced the creation of 10,000 jobs in Qatar for Jordanians, in addition to the 10,000 jobs announced in August 2018.

The ministry in a statement called on Jordanian jobseekers to register at the national platform for employment to connect with local, regional and international private sector entities via www.sajjil.gov.jo.

The 10,000 opportunities first offered by Qatar in 2018 were distributed as 3,650 jobs for 2019 and the remaining 6,350 for 2020.

To speed up the employment process, the two countries agreed on establishing an Amman-based Qatari office to ease procedures, implement the bilateral agreements and issue visas, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Qatari office is expected to begin providing services this May.