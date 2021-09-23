AMMAN — Aircraft movement via Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) in August increased by 7 per cent compared with July, Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) Chief Commissioner Captain Haitham Misto said on Wednesday.

August witnessed a total of 5,702 flights, increasing the total number of flights since the beginning of the year to 26,271. The flights connected the Kingdom with 59 direct international destinations, Misto said, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Passenger movement in August increased 7 per cent compared with July, the chief commissioner said, noting that departures constituted 59 per cent of the total number of passengers, equating to around 665,000.

He added that the percentage of fully vaccinated arrivals increased by 45 per cent in August, compared with 28 and 20 per cent, in July and June, respectively.

Daily flights in August reached 183, compared with only 26 daily flights in August of 2020 and 276 daily flights in August of 2019, Petra added.