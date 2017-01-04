‘Public universities record JD79.7m in deficit’

By JT - Jan 04,2017 - Last updated at Jan 04,2017

AMMAN — Public universities’ financial deficits have reached JD79.7 million, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Adel Tweisi said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a meeting with the Senate Finance Committee to discuss education policies, Tweisi added that public universities are overcapacity by 48,000 students, which negatively affects the outcomes of higher education.

Tweisi also outlined the general policy and objectives of the National Strategy for Human Resources Development 2016-2025, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Objectives include developing universities, their independence and governance, admission policies, classifications, accreditation criteria and capacities.

The discussions came as part of the Senate committee’s preparations to discuss the draft laws on the state budget and the budgets of independent government units.

Minister for Services and Minister of Education Mohammad Thneibat outlined the ministry’s goals for the development of education in Jordan.

They include improving kindergartens, upgrading the curricula for all grades, and restructuring educational branches in line with economic demands.

The ministry has taken several measures to enhance accountability within the educational process, and has built and renovated several schools, Thneibat noted.

He said the ministry’s latest budget for training teachers reached JD20 million, compared with JD2 million two years previously.