PSUT, Embassy of Pakistan discuss cooperation opportunities

AMMAN — President of Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT) Mashhoor Al Refai and Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Amman Sajjad Ali Khan met to discuss ways to promote the university's cooperation with Pakistani universities.

During his meeting with a delegation that included the deputy ambassador and the commercial attaché at the embassy, Refai praised the depth of Jordanian-Pakistani relations.

He stressed that the university, under the directives of HRH Princess Sumaya, Chair of its Board of Trustees, is working to activate more opportunities for cooperation with Pakistani universities, according to a statement sent to The Jordan Times.

Also at the meeting were the university's two vice presidents, the deans of its schools and the director of the International Relations Unit.

Refai gave a presentation on the founding of the university, its programmes, international accreditations and rankings, and the awards it has won in international competitions.

The ambassador expressed his pleasure at visiting PSUT, recognising the high status it has achieved and the remarkable distinction it has attained at the local and international levels in its short history, said the statement.

He went on to give a presentation on the Pakistani experience in employing technology in industry and enhancing the competitive advantage of the economy. He stressed his support to further cooperative relations with PSUT.

Vice President for Academic Affairs, Wejdan Abu Elhaija, reviewed the three agreements signed by the university with its Pakistani counterparts in a bid to support the academic and research aspects.

She also referred to prospective opportunities for cooperation with five other world-ranking universities in the areas of: Joint academic programmes, the exchange of expertise, cultural exchange for employees and students in the disciplines of engineering sciences, technology, artificial intelligence, the “Internet of Things” and management sciences, according to the statement.