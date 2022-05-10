PSD, UK’s Metropolitan Police sign cooperation agreement

By JT - May 10,2022 - Last updated at May 10,2022

PSD Director Maj. Gen. Hussein Hawatmeh and Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Matt Jukes pose for group photo on the sidelines of their meeting on Monday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Public Security Directorate (PSD) Director Maj. Gen. Hussein Hawatmeh on Monday highlighted the “deep rooted” Jordanian-British ties, notably cooperation between the PSD and its British counterpart.

During a meeting with Matt Jukes, Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner and head of counterterrorism, Hawatmeh emphasised the importance of the strategic partnership between the two kingdoms that aims to enhance security and face shared challenges related to combating crimes and terrorism, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He also commended the UK’s support for the PSD’s efforts to serve the citizens and residents, as well as enhancing international security and peace.

Jukes expressed his country’s keenness on maintaining constructive collaboration and expertise exchange to improve services provision, commending the advanced level of the PSD, mainly meeting the highest international standards in maintaining security while showing professionalism and respect for human rights.

Hawatmeh and the guest delegation attended the signing of a cooperation agreement between the PSD and the British police that aims to advance cooperation between the two bodies, notably in the technical and training fields.

The agreement was signed by Assistant Director for Administration and Logistics Support Brig. Gen. Motasem Abu Shattal and British Ambassador to Jordan Bridget Brind.