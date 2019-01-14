PSD director meets with Palestinian prime minister to boost police cooperation

Public Security Department Director Maj. Gen. Fadel Hmoud (left) meets with Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah on Monday. Hmoud also signed a memorandum of understanding with the chief of Palestine’s civil police during his visit to increase cooperation between the two sides (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Palestinian Prime Minister and the Minister of the Interior Rami Hamdallah on Monday stressed the unique historical relationship between Jordan and Palestine, as well as the Hashemite leadership’s supportive stance towards the Palestinian people.

Hamdallah’s remarks came during a meeting with the Public Security Department (PSD) Director Maj. Gen. Fadel Hmoud, at the headquarters of the Palestinian Presidency in Ramallah, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the meeting, which was attended by the chief of the Palestinian civil police, Maj. Gen. Hazim Attallah, both sides discussed ways of enhancing cooperation in law enforcement and the exchange of expertise in specialised training, as well as other areas of policing.

Hamdallah expressed his appreciation of the PSD’s efforts to enhance the performance of Palestine’s law enforcement and enable them to benefit from Jordanian expertise.

Hmoud said that the PSD, under the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah, is working to strengthen the bonds of cooperation and build bridges of communication with the public security and police departments of brotherly countries, Petra reported.

Hmoud and Attallah also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to cooperate in the field of drug control. The MoU was signed in the presence of the Jordanian and Palestinian anti-narcotics departments’ directors, as well as a number of senior officers.

The MoU constitutes a qualitative step in cooperation between the two sides to exchange experience and training in investigating and prosecuting drug cases, according to Petra.

It also seeks to boost the operational handling of those trafficking and selling drugs, as well as spread awareness among society about the adverse effects of drugs.