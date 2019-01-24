Protesters call for ‘end to tribal protection’ for corrupt

AMMAN — A few hundred people rallied in Amman for the ninth week in a row, demanding political and economic reforms and calling for an elected government as well as a crackdown on corruption.

Moeen Harasis, a prominent figure among the demonstrators gathered near the Fourth Circle, pointed to recent arrests related to the so-called tobacco case and the tribal protests that occurred afterwards in Irbid.

“There should be no tribal protection for the corrupt and we support all efforts leading to justice. Those who are corrupt only represent themselves and not their tribes,” Harasis told The Jordan Times.

Another protester, Ali Briezat, from Theeban in Madaba, charged that “corrupt powers” were behind the recent Irbid protest in an effort to incite tribal interference.

“We stand with all tribes, not to defend the corrupt, but to ensure that all those involved in the tobacco case are prosecuted. I will stand in support of tribal movements demanding a full and fair investigation of the case. We need to know who is behind all of this,” Briezat added.

Jihad Shareh blamed the lack of strong state institutions, which results in tribal protection of individuals.

“Sadly, we are still lacking an institutional approach and rule of law in the Kingdom, and this will surely result in individuals turning to their tribes for protection, yet we always say that the corrupt have no tribal protection.”

Briezat and Shareh also criticised the local media for their lack of coverage of the protests, stating that “it is not a surprise, it is understood that the media operate according to certain instructions”.

“We are used to having a separate… narrative when it comes to the opposition and protests in the local media. We are working on improving our tools in order to make sure that the real situation is reflected and seen by all Jordanians,” Shareh said.

“Today you see almost all protesters going live on social media and a few activists are hosting talk shows on social media,” Shareh added. “These are the means that we [protesters] have adopted in order to show Jordanians what is really happening.”